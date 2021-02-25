The North Carolina Association of Educators’ We Love Public Schools Tour visited Thursday at Perquimans County Schools.
Listening tour session was an opportunity for NCAE to reach school staff and hear their stories about why they love our public schools.
“Yes, I do believe the event was successful despite the rainy, cold weather,” Superintendent Tanya Turner said. “It was great to see past and present community leaders honored for their contributions to Perquimans County. Our school system is successful because of the partnerships that have been built and the heroes that have gone before us.”
North Carolina Retired School Personnel members Brenda Dail, Rebecca McGough and Brenda Hollowell-White assisted with the tour to help out Perquimans County chapter of NCAE.
“A cold day but so exciting to see the We Love tour’s RV pull into the school driveways! Many lovable leaders were recognized at each School,” Hollowell-White said.
Beginning at Perquimans Middle, former Hertford Town Councilman Sid Eley and Douglas Layden were recognized; at Perquimans Central, Winfall Mayor Fred Yates, EMS Director Jonathan Nixon and EMS Public Information Officer/Grants Manager Julie Solesbee; Central School principal Tracy Gregory and Asst. principal Ginny Ambrose, were recognized. The tour progressed to Hertford Grammar where Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown was honored. Ending the tour at Perquimans County High School, Superintendent Pat Harrell and Superintendent Dr Dwayne Stallings were honored in memoriam as Lovable Leaders.
Other recipients were BOE Chairperson Anne White; chairperson of County Commissioners Wallace Nelson; former District Court Judge Janice Cole and her husband, District Court Judge JC Cole; and Superintendent Tanya Turner.
“What a breath of fresh air to see the We Heart Our RV drive up to each school to support public school education and our local leaders,” Hollowell-White said.