Enviva plant

Enviva Pellets is seeking state approval to increase output at its Ahoskie plant from 481,800 oven dried tons of wooden pellets to 630,000 oven dried tons of wooden pellets per year.

 Photo courtesy Enviva

The state has put on hold final action on a controversial draft air quality permit for Enviva’s Ahoskie Plant to increase its wood pellet production by more than 30%.

Enviva submitted the request to increase its output from 481,800 oven dried tons to 630,000 oven dried tons per year in August 2020. The draft permit went before the public in July of this year.