The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality has granted Enviva Pellets LLC-Ahoskie Plant’s request for a modified air quality permit. The permit allows the plant to increase its output from 481,800 oven dried tons of wooden pellets a year to 630,000 oven dried tons of wooden pellets per year.

 Photo courtesy Enviva

State environmental officials have agreed to allow an Ahoskie biomass facility to increase production in exchange for upgrading air filtration devices at its Hertford County plant.

