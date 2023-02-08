State environmental officials have agreed to allow an Ahoskie biomass facility to increase production in exchange for upgrading air filtration devices at its Hertford County plant.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Thursday that it has issued a modified air quality permit to Enviva Pellets LLC-Ahoskie plant.
The long-awaited permit renewal — the original permit request was made about 2½ years ago — requires the wood pellet manufacturing facility in Hertford County to install new air pollution control devices that DAQ said “will substantially reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants.”
Once the new controls are installed and tested, the plant’s pollution status will be changed from “major source” under the Prevention of Significant Deterioration program to “minor source,” DAQ said.
According to the state agency, Enviva’s permit limits the plant’s volatile organic compound emissions to fewer than 250 tons per year and hazardous air pollutant emissions to fewer than 10 tons per year of any one HAP and fewer than 25 tons per year for all HAPs combined.
Enviva will be allowed to increase pellet production at the plant from 481,800 oven dried tons to 630,000 oven dried tons per year, DAQ said. It also will be allowed to increase the percentage of softwood used at the plant to 100 percent. Testing requirements are being put in place to ensure compliance with the emission requirements, the agency said.
DAQ also said modifications to the permit “will reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, including fine particulate matter.”
“The final permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards,” the agency said.
Enviva said in response to an email from The Daily Advance that it is pleased with DAQ’s decision.
“We are pleased to have received the Air Quality Permit for our Ahoskie plant following a thorough review by North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality, the EPA, and a public engagement process,” the company said in the statement. “This permit authorizes us to expand production at the plant and to install and operate additional state-of-the-art emission control equipment.”
Enviva said it continues “to invest in our plants by expanding their capacity to meet growing demand for renewable energy sources and modernizing them with the best-in-class emission control equipment.”
The company said it “engaged with Ahoskie residents” about its plans for expansion, “addressed potential concerns, and responded to questions” before filing for the modified air quality permit. Enviva also said it also stayed engaged with residents “throughout the entire permitting process to ensure broad public participation and local community support.”
DAQ also said it issued the permit after “an extensive public engagement period” during which it solicited public comments, advertised the comment period in local media and conducted outreach to local governments, health departments, and a number of other groups. DAQ also held an in-person public hearing on the permit request in Ahoskie on Aug. 16.
DAQ said its staff “thoroughly reviewed” comments the agency received on the permit request. And in response to community concerns, the permit was updated to require Enviva to submit a new “fugitive dust plan” within 90 days of installing the control devices, the agency said. The plan must show how Enviva “will maintain and operate its equipment in ways that ensure dust does not drift beyond” its property boundary.
DAQ also said any residents concerned about dust emissions or other potential air quality violations at the Enviva plant in Ahoskie should submit their complaint to the agency’s Washington Regional Office by calling (252) 946-6481. All complaints are assigned for investigation, DAQ said.