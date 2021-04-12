NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred around 7:35 p.m. Sunday US 17 outside Hertford.
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Ocean Highway and Hopewell Road, according to Perquimans County Emergency Services.
Two of the vehicles’ occupants were transported by Perquimans County EMS to Vidant Chowan Hospital where one patient was then airlifted by East Care Air Ambulance to Vidant Medical Center.
A third occupant involved in the collision succumbed to injuries on scene. Names of the people involved in the accident have not been released to the media.
The following agencies responded: Bethel Fire Department, Hertford Fire Department, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, Chowan County EMS, NC State Highway Patrol, and two East Care Air Ambulances. Chief Darren Saunders with Bethel Fire Department provided Incident Command per established National Incident Management System (NIMS) guidelines.