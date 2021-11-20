Two incumbent county commissioners say they plan to file for re-election to new terms when the filing period for the March primary opens Dec. 6.
Both Wallace Nelson, the Republican board chairman, and Alan Lennon, the first registered Libertarian ever elected to county office in Perquimans, say they'll run for new four-year terms.
"I enjoy serving the county and its citizens," Lennon said. "I am excited that we will hopefully have an approved state budget with money earmarked for our county."
Shortly after Lennon was interviewed Gov. Roy Cooper did in fact sign the two-year state budget into law which includes an additional $4 million to complete the inland basin at the Perquimans County Marine Industrial Park.
Also up for election in the March 8 election is the commission seat held by Democrat Fondella Leigh. She could not be reached for comment for this story.
Three seats on the Perquimans County Board of Education held by Matt Peeler, Amy Spaugh and Anne White are also up for election in March. They also couldn't be reached for comment on their election plans.
Commissioners Joseph Hoffler, Kyle Jones and Charles Woodard were elected in 2020, so those seats will not be on the ballot until 2024. Also elected in 2020 were school board members Russell Lassiter, Leary Winslow and Arlene Yates.
Unlike in other area counties where candidates aren't elected until the general election, members of both the board of commissioners and school board in Perquimans are elected in the primary election.
Also unlike in other area counties, Perquimans voters don't vote for every open seat on the commission and school boards. Voters cast only one ballot for commissioner and one ballot for school board and the top three vote-getters are elected to the available seats.
The filing period for county and state offices opens at noon on Dec. 6 and closes on Friday, Dec. 17.