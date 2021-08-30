New COVID-19 cases in Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight-county region jumped by more than 500 last week, the fourth straight week new cases have increased by at least 100 from the previous week.
ARHS released its weekly report on Friday showing active cases also climbed by more than 100 for the fourth straight week. Active cases totaled 539, up by 127 from Friday, Aug. 20. It was the first time since early February total active cases in the eight counties rose above 500.
“We continue to see our case counts increase at levels similar if not exceeding the first wave,” ARHS Director Battle Betts said in a press release, referring to the period of the ongoing pandemic from Jan. 1 to March 31.
Pasquotank County again reported the largest jump in new cases (107), followed closely by Currituck County (96), Bertie County (83) and Chowan (30). Perquimans reported 47 new cases, 16 more than the number of new cases (31) it reported the week before. One-hundred-twenty new cases have been reported in Perquimans since July 31.
Chowan (29), Bertie (24) and Currituck (22) reported the biggest jumps in active cases, while Pasquotank (93) continued to report the most. Chowan’s number of active cases, however, was only one behind Pasquotank’s and Currituck’s total was only six behind. Perquimans had 47 active cases, more than twice as many as the week before.
At least 11 of those active COVID cases in Currituck were school students. The rise in new cases among students prompted the Currituck Board of Education on Friday to vote unanimously to reverse its optional mask-wearing policy in schools. The school district will require both students and staff to wear facemasks at school starting Monday.
ARHS also reported one death attributed to COVID-19 this week. The Pasquotank resident was between the ages of 50-64 and their death was not connected to any facility outbreak, ARHS said.
The agency also reported three facility outbreaks of COVID this week — the first time in weeks there’s been more than one. Elizabeth City Heath & Rehabilitation Center in Elizabeth City is reporting three staff and four resident cases; Edenton House in Edenton is reporting three staff and one resident cases; and Gates House in Gatesville is reporting one staff and two resident cases. The new outbreak at ECHR was reported only two weeks after ARHS said the nursing home’s last outbreak had been resolved.
The Centers of Disease Control’s website on Friday showed 73 residents from area counties hospitalized with COVID, up by 50 from last week. 43 were hospitalized in Chowan County, where Vidant-Chowan Hospital is located. Another 17 were hospitalized in Hertford County, where Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital is located. Thirteen were hospitalized in Pasquotank County, where Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is located.
According to the CDC, patients hospitalized in both Chowan and Hertford were occupying more than 50% of the ICU beds available in those counties.
ARHS also reported that the region’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests coming back positive — climbed to 14.33% for the week of Aug. 21, a slight increase from the prior week.
The overwhelming majority of those contracting COVID-19 in the region continued to be those who’ve not been fully vaccinated. ARHS said more than 93.94% of those who contracted COVID between May 1 and Aug. 25 didn’t have their shots.
The numbers of those getting first and second doses of the vaccine both rose last week. As of Thursday, 900 persons had been administered first doses, up 90 from last week. The number of those getting a second dose and becoming fully vaccinated rose by 903, nearly triple the number getting second doses last week.
Nearly 78,000 residents of the eight-county region ages 12 and older (more than 57%) have now gotten at least one dose of vaccine, while nearly 77,000 (more than 56%) of that age group are now fully vaccinated.
ARHS also released data Friday that continues to show persons younger than 49 comprising more than 70% of the new infections since July 1.
ARHS is continuing to accept vaccine appointments for first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as well as single doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, at its eight heath departments in the region.
The agency also began accepting appointments this week for third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for persons who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. ARHS did not release any data on how many third doses were administered this week.
ARHS said it will not be administering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to persons whose immune systems are not compromised until Sept. 20. Federal health officials recently authorized third doses of the vaccine for persons 12 and older if at least eight months have passed since their second dose.