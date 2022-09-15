Downtown Hertford sign

This new sign posted near the Crossroads Fuel Services building on U.S. Highway 17 points out some of the attractions for visitors in Hertford.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

Within weeks the detour signs directing traffic away from the S-Bridge’s construction site will be gone. That will be a welcome sign as life in Perquimans begins returning to the way it was before the bridge project began.

Another welcome sign?