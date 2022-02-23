Perquimans County Schools officials are on pace to have a new track at the high school ready by the 2023 track season.
On a motion by board member Matt Peeler, the board voted unanimously to secure CHA Consulting to design the new high school track.
The design and construction management firm will develop a project budget and bring it back to the Perquimans Board of Education board for its consideration. The firm’s fee will be based on the total project budget.
Representatives of CHA told the school board at its regular meeting in January that a track typically takes six to seven months to complete.
Perquimans County Schools spokeswoman Michelle Maddox said CHA “will be drawing up plans for the new track and from there we will develop cost estimates. Right now, we don’t have that. Our goal is to have the track ready for next school year’s track season.”
Board member Leary Winslow said he liked the work CHA did on the football stadium project at the high school.
“They did a great job,” he said.
The school board is also planning a new grandstand, press box and concession stand at the high school baseball field. Funds for the grandstand project have been raised through the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.
At the January Board of Education meeting, school officials agreed to acquire a used food service trailer to serve as temporary concession stand, provided school staff are satisfied with the trailer’s condition.
The trailer has been offered to the schools for $3,000. The board explored the trailer option because there are competing ideas for the best design option for the permanent concession stand.