Derek Barclift (center left) and Kaylee Anderson (center right) are shown after earning their first credentials from Perquimans County High Schools’ new Student Summer Intern Course.

 John Foley photo

When Perquimans County High School junior Derek Barclift decided to take advantage of the Student Summer Intern Course, he had his eye primarily on the $200 stipend he was to receive through the program’s federal grant funding.

Now he has his eye on the stage.