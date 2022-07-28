When Perquimans County High School junior Derek Barclift decided to take advantage of the Student Summer Intern Course, he had his eye primarily on the $200 stipend he was to receive through the program’s federal grant funding.
Now he has his eye on the stage.
Barclift, who finished his junior year at PCHS last spring, was recruited to intern at the Carolina Moon Theater.
The timing was perfect because the volunteer theater company is preparing to hold auditions starting Friday for its production of “A Time to Remember” this fall and the soon-to-be high school senior wants to study theater in college.
Under the pilot program, designed by Career and Technical Education Director Jill Cohen and funded through a $20,000 Economic Stimulus Grant, rising seniors were required to work 20 hours as interns at various Perquimans area businesses and nonprofits.
“The course offers 11th-graders the opportunity to work on employment skills that are so essential in today’s job market”, according to Cohen.
Through the federal grant program, each student intern was paid $200 for his or her work — not an insignificant sum, Cohen says.
“A 200 stipend goes for clothes, food, entertainment. It’s a lot of money to a junior in high school,” she said.
Barclift acknowledges it was the $200 stipend that initially drew him to the program.
“But after a few hours of our internship, going through the course made me realize this could help me out way much more than I thought,” he said.
While he had little prior work experience, Barclift says his Carolina Moon internship helped open his eyes to the importance of small community theater and what it has to offer.
“I expected Carolina Moon to be a small community theater, which has good meaning, so we can put on shows for the people we may know. I also expected it to look a bit bland on the inside, but really Carolina Moon Theater has a really good interior that sets off a very good vibe to the place,” says Barclift, who says his goal is to become a director.
“I hope to do theater in college and become a director for college students and for little kids having an interest in theater,” he said.
Barclift said he developed his interest in theater because his best friend, Kaylee Anderson, is also enrolled in the Student Summer Intern Course and also works at Carolina Moon.
While Barclift hasn’t officially begun work at Carolina Moon because of his schedule, his plan is to begin work soon.
“The directors there are very nice and energetic people that are really excited to have a show up and running and are ready to help new workers if needed,” Barclift said.
After holding auditions Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Carolina Moon Theater has set performances for “A Time to Remember” for Oct. 21-23, Oct. 28 and Oct. 30.
In the short time he’s been exposed to the Carolina Moon workplace, Barclift says he’s already picked up some important insights.
“I have learned that communication and trust are the key things that you need there to run a good show,” he said.
Barclift said he wouldn’t describe what he’s learned as “life-changing just yet” — but it could be.
“In the long run the program and my work experience will most definitely have a good effect on my life looking for jobs in the future,” he said.