Friday afternoon around 4:20 p.m., there was an accident around the 800 block of Ocean Highway in the north bound lane involving four vehicles, one of which was a tractor trailer.
In total, EMS evaluated four people that were involved, and one was transported to Sentara Albemarle for further evaluation.
There were no fatalities.
Traffic was temporarily diverted for the safety of crews and to allow for cleanup of the roadway.
Responding Agencies were: Hertford Fire Department, Perquimans County Sheriff's Office, Perquimans County EMS, and NC State Highway Patrol.