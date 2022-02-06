Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 6, 2022 @ 6:13 pm
HERTFORD — No injuries were reported in a minor accident involving a school bus Friday afternoon in Perquimans County.
The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on New Hope Road. No students were on the bus at the time and no injuries were reported.
An ambulance was dispatched but cleared the scene shortly after arrival, according to emergency officials.
The accident appeared to involve a vehicle sideswiping the bus. No major damage was reported.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.