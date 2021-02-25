Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce invites residents to nominate women for the annual Women of Excellence Awards.
Nominations close at 5 p.m. March 4.
“We are doing women of excellence awards for women in business conference,” Chamber Director Katrina Leary Mann said. “I will have a link on our website if they would like to nominate someone. I also have a Facebook event set up with all the information on it as well. We are the ‘Land of Beautiful Women.’”
They honor the accomplishments of women who have achieved success in their careers and demonstrated commitment to the success of other women and/or girls. Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce selects honorees for their vision, courage, compassion, and proven success. Nominations are encouraged from Perquimans Chamber Members and Perquimans Residents.
AWARD CATEGORIES
One Woman of Excellence is chosen for each of the following categories. PECO encourages nominators to choose up to three categories for which your nominee might qualify. Please note that PECO reserves the right to change the award category of your nominee.
Woman of Achievement is a woman who has attained a high rank (CEO, President, Chair) and uses her position, stature, and expertise to break down gender bias and effect positive change for women.
Community Service goes to a woman who is changing neighborhoods or organizations by providing services that benefit women and/or girls.
Corporate Women’s Champion has worked within her company to ensure women’s success – by initiating or aiding in the implementation of formal programs, working with networks, and other creative actions.
Legacy Award goes to a woman who – throughout a long and successful career – has made advancing women a priority.
Mentor Maven has a powerful commitment to advising other women and helping them advance.