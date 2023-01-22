A private Edenton-based aircraft that crashed in Virginia earlier this month, killing its two occupants, had been grounded only days before because of mechanical issues, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report on the crash.

Edenton residents Eric John Bergevin, 53, and Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, were killed when the single-engine, four-seat Piper PA-28 that Bergevin was piloting crashed in Suffolk, Virginia, shortly after noon, Saturday, Jan. 7. The crash occurred in southern Suffolk off N.C. Highway 32.