Sean O’Brien has been named publisher for The Daily Advance, the Chowan Herald and The Perquimans Weekly, Robin Quillon, president of Adams Publishing Group in Eastern North Carolina, announced this week.
As publisher, O’Brien, currently general manager for the three newspapers, will continue to oversee all editorial, advertising and circulation operations at the three publications, Quillon said.
“I am very pleased to announce the promotion of Sean to publisher of The Daily Advance and its sister weeklies, The Perquimans Weekly and Chowan Herald,” Quillon said. “Sean is a true leader. His rich experience in this business has earned him the respect of his peers and the community in which he lives — he is a true newspaper professional in every aspect. His dedication to excellence in journalism shows by his determination to be the very best. I have no doubt that he will succeed in his new responsibilities.”
O’Brien said he’s looking forward to his new role with the three newspapers.
“I have been with our group for over 15 years and I’ve seen a lot of exciting changes during that time,” O’Brien said. “Combined with our core products and our ability to utilize our websites and social media, our audience and reader engagement has never been higher than it is today.
“I look forward to what the future holds and remain excited with the direction our industry has taken,” O’Brien continued. “I would like to thank our readers and advertisers for being loyal to what we do best: allowing us to provide news coverage in the place we all call home.”
O’Brien was named general manager of the three newspapers in February 2020. Prior to then, he had served as advertising director for the three newspapers since 2014.
Before coming to Elizabeth City, O’Brien worked in Greenville as advertising/digital manager for Cooke Communications North Carolina, the previous owner of The Daily Advance, for 4½ years. Prior to that, he worked as an account executive at the Rocky Mount Telegram for 3½ years.
In addition to his experience working for Cooke Communications North Carolina and now Adams Publishing Group North Carolina, O’Brien also has been a member of the Mid-Atlantic Newspaper and Marketing Executives for eight years, serving on its board of directors, including a stint as its first vice president.