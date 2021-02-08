Perquimans Emergency Services reports a single vehicle accident that ended in tragedy Sunday afternoon within the 800 block of Ocean Highway.
First responders arrived on scene around 3:34 p.m. to discover a sport utility vehicle in the ditch that had been transporting seven people.
Five of the occupants were transported by Perquimans County EMS to Sentara Albemarle Hospital, where one of the occupants succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of the accident. Pending notification of family members, that person's name has not been released to the media.
The incident is being investigated by the NC State Highway Patrol.
The following agencies responded: Winfall Fire Department, Perquimans County EMS, Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Highway Patrol, Nightingale, and Inter-County Fire Department who was cancelled en route to the scene. Captain Dylan Elliott with the Winfall Fire Department provided Incident Command per established National Incident Management System (NIMS) guidelines.