The Perquimans County manager’s office has received only one application so far from a county Libertarian voter for the commissioner vacancy created by Alan Lennon’s resignation last month.
According to County Manager Frank Heath, he’s received “several phone calls” from voters about the vacancy but only one letter of interest from a registered Libertarian.
Thelma Finch-Copeland, who described herself as a “life-long resident” of the county, told Heath in a letter that she’s interested in being considered for the vacancy.
“I am a retired public school teacher with the Perquimans County School System where I built and have maintained many positive and fulfilling relationships with parents and children in the community,” she said in the letter.
Finch-Copeland said she currently works as director of a nonprofit agency that serves underprivileged children and their families. She’s also a member of the Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. Board of Directors.
“As an educator I have a great passion for ensuring that all people are heard, respected and valued,” she said. “The experience of working with people in many capacities has taught me how to communicate, listen and acknowledge.”
Finch-Copeland said she’d like to use the opportunity of serving on the Board of Commissioners “to work and share with others in our community making sound decisions that will benefit the families of our county.”
Because Lennon was a registered Libertarian when he won election, state law requires that he be replaced with a registered Libertarian. The person selected by commissioners will complete Lennon’s unexpired term that ends in November.
The county is still seeking applications from registered Libertarians for the vacancy through Monday. Commissioners have to fill the vacancy within 60 days of Lennon’s resignation. Since he resigned Feb. 21, that means the vacancy has to be filled by the third week of April.
Heath said he believes commissioners will fill the vacancy well before then.
In an unrelated matter, Perquimans commissioners approved the hiring of a deputy elections director Monday night.
Perquimans Board of Elections members Victoria Butler and Bobby Siller made the case for the full-time deputy director at last week’s Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
Butler told commissioners the elections board has identified savings in the current budget that can cover the cost of the position for the remainder of the 2021-22 budget year without the need for additional funding from the county.
Board member Bobby Siller explained that elections director Kathy Treiber came to the position with a tremendous amount of experience and expertise. With her retiring from the post later this year it will be necessary to make the assistant director position a full-time job, he said.
The job of assistant elections director in the county currently is part-time.
Siller told commissioners that the full-time assistant director needs to be in place by April so the employee can observe how Treiber manages the May 17 primary election. The elections board wants to be sure it has the right person on board, Siller said, because the plan is for the full-time assistant to move into the elections director job once Treiber leaves in November.
Job descriptions and applications can be downloaded from the county’s website at perquimanscountync.gov/. For more information, call Treiber at 426-5598.
Staff Writer Reggie Ponder contributed to this report.