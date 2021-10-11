One-stop early voting for the Nov. 2 town elections in both Hertford and Winfall begins Thursday at the Perquimans County Board of Elections office.
Six candidates are on the ballot for two open town council seats in Hertford while two candidates are seeking two open town council seats in Winfall.
Incumbent town councilors Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman III, both of whom are seeking re-election, are facing challenges from former councilor Gracie Felton and first-time candidates Connie Brothers, Sandra Anderson and Martha Borders.
In Winfall, Valery McDonald and Preston White are seeking the two council seats currently held by incumbent councilors Kenneth Rominger and Arnetta Ormond, neither of whom sought re-election.
Voters in both towns may vote early at the county elections office at 601 S. Edenton Road St., Hertford, during regular office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 29. Early voting will also be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A photo ID is not required to vote in the Nov. 2 election.
According to the Perquimans Board of Elections, only registered voters who are residents of Hertford and Winfall may vote in their town's election. Residents who are not already registered may do so during the one-stop period. They will be required to provide documentation of their residence to register.
Voters casting their ballot in person are entitled to ask for help from election officials, or, if assistance is needed because of a disability or illiteracy, by a qualified person of their choice. Curbside voting is also available to voters who are not able to enter the voting site.
Voters may also choose to cast an absentee ballot by mail. Requests for an absentee ballot must be made on an absentee request form (available on the N.C. State Board of Elections website and at the county board of elections office) and must be received by the Perquimans Board of Elections by Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Absentee voting by mail requires a registered voter to complete the application on the return envelope provided. It also requires two qualified persons or a notary public to witness that the person returning the mail-in vote is the registered voter. The due date for absentee ballots is 5 p.m. the day of the election, Nov. 2. Ballots will count if postmarked by election day and returned within three business days of the election, which would be Nov. 5.
According to the Board of Elections, voters may receive help voting a mail-in absentee ballot from a qualified person of their choice.
"If the voter lives in a facility such as a nursing home, and the voter’s near relative or legal guardian is not available, the voter or the facility can arrange to have the county board of elections schedule a visit by a Multipartisan Assistance Team to provide assistance and witnesses," the elections board said.