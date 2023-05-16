...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Jackie Frierson takes tickets and delivers meal plates at the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County’s fish-barbecue plate fundraiser, Friday, April 21. The Open Door Food Pantry is seeking an annual appropriation from Perquimans County.
HERTFORD — Perquimans County’s food pantry is asking county officials to include an annual appropriation for the nonprofit in the county’s annual budget.
Rosemary Smith, executive director of Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County, didn’t request a specific dollar amount for the appropriation during her presentation to commissioners earlier this week.
But she said the Open Door Food Pantry has been serving the community for 43 years and is now “embarking on a new strategic direction.” The new approach includes not only renovating a new facility for the Open Door’s food pantry but also putting new emphasis on supporting clients’ health and well-being.
In the move to the new location the Open Door Food Pantry is also making a transition to being a “client choice pantry,” in which clients are able to browse the foods that are available and select what they would like.
The food pantry will put new emphasis on low-salt and low-sugar foods, along with more fresh produce.
“We believe we can make an impact on this community,” Smith said.
Dina Hurdle, chair of the Open Door Food Pantry’s Board of Directors, told commissioners the nonprofit agency would like to be considered for annual county funding.
Al Chesson, who is working with the Open Door Food Pantry on renovations to its new building — the former Highway 55 restaurant at 293 Creek Drive — said the goal is to have a well-lit, safe and attractive facility. The building is in a good location near the intersection of U.S. 17 and Creek Road, he noted.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson said county officials are grateful for the good work done by the nonprofit.
“We appreciate what y’all are doing,” he said.
Commissioners took no action on Open Door’s request.
County commissioners also heard a report from Albemarle Commission officials about grant writing and grant administration services offered to local governments in the area.
Albemarle Commission Executive Director Mike Ervin said his agency’s budget has more than doubled over the past three years, from $5.7 million to $13.2 million.
Most of that growth is because of grant funding, and much of it are “pass-through” funds that don’t stay with the commission itself but fund needed projects in the region, he said.
Ervin said the Albemarle Commission would like to help Perquimans County receive additional grant funding.
“We would like to help write those grants” for you, he said.
One of the Albemarle Commission’s current projects is seeking federal money that may become available this fall for a feasibility study on a regional approach to water and wastewater.
“We’ll know more about that in the fall,” Ervin said.
Sharon Smith, who works on grant writing for the Albemarle Commission, echoed Ervin’s appeal.
“We need to hear from you,” she said. “We can make connections to resources.”