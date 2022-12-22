The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County hopes to open the doors at its new expanded facility by the end of next summer.
But that timetable will largely depend on the generosity of community donors.
This month marks the beginning of the Open Door’s $50,000 matching grant Jump Start Challenge. The nonprofit has received grant donations totaling $50,000 to complete phase one of its renovation project at the former Andy’s and Highway 55 restaurant building on Creek Drive in Hertford.
But the grants require the Open Door to raise a matching amount to secure the $50,000. The Open Door hopes to raise $50,000 in December so it can secure the grant in early 2023 and start the renovation project.
Currently Open Door is working with A.R. Chesson Construction Co., Inc. and is in the final design phase for a new addition that will add space and style to the existing building.
“We anticipate the approval of the plans to be after the first of the year with the construction starting as soon as possible afterwards,” Hurdle said. “Our goal is to move into our new home by the end of summer but at this point it is hard to pinpoint a time.”
Plans for the new facility have been in the development stage since early 2021.
“When we realized we had outgrown our current facility and were unable to adequately store food and accept the increased amount of fresh produce the Food Bank of the Albemarle made available was a major setback for us,” Hurdle said.
She said Open Door officials began compiling a list of needs for a new facility as well as a vision for what it should include.
“In the beginning of 2022, we began meeting in earnest with the Food Bank of the Albemarle,” Hurdle said. “Our focus was on a new physical site for the pantry and a redesign of our current layout to allow clients to shop and choose pantry items for themselves.”
Being able to partner with the local Food Bank and Feeding America, the national nonprofit that works with a network of food banks, has been an immense benefit, Hurdle said. She said it gives Open Door access to both resources and strategies the larger organizations have at their disposal.
The Open Door began active search throughout Perquimans County in June for a new site and the pantry was able to purchase the former Andy’s-Highway 55 with a combination of loan financing by First National Bank of Hertford and donations.
Open Door officials envision the new facility providing more services to the community than just healthy food.
“We see this facility as a central location for all types of community services, with the focus on health and nutrition as it relates to the community in which we live,” Hurdle said.
She noted a Community Health Needs Assessment completed by Albemarle Regional Health Services and area hospitals showing Perquimans County as having high rates of obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.
“The mission of The Open Door of Perquimans County, Inc. is to eliminate hunger and improve the health and well-being of the community through access to healthy and nutritious foods, education, and advocacy,” Hurdle said.
While the pantry will continue to do that at its new facility, Hurdle said The Open Door “will not stop there.”
“We want to provide other community services that extend beyond and just be able to help provide for our residents and work with our partners in ways they can benefit all residents,” she said.
Examples of the kinds of programs that would be featured at the new facility include healthy food demonstrations, health checks for blood pressure and A1C levels, educational classes on nutrition and living a healthy lifestyle, Hurdle said.
“We also will be expanding to offer more fresh fruits and vegetables as we will have the capacity to store and distribute these items,” she said. “As time goes on, we will be offering and partnering with agencies and working to serve clients and residents the best ways possible.”
One program The Open Door started this year is something it’s calling Bagley’s Meal. Think of those expensive ready-to-make meal boxes that can be shipped to your door, only without the “expensive” and mailed-to-you parts, and you have Open Door’s Bagley Meal.
The meal in a bag features food from the pantry, spices, a recipe and sometimes cooking tips or aids. The recipes tend to provide instructions on how to cook healthy meals.
“We have varied our recipes to use available pantry items and also switch from main dishes to breakfast items, sides, and desserts,” Hurdle said. “It is a challenge to come up with a recipe each month as we never know what items will actually be available in bulk, but the challenge is worth every moment.”
Since starting in February, The Open Door’s Bagley Meal program has grown to providing 120 bags a month.
Hurdle said The Open Door plans to continue seeking grants and private sources of funding “because we are well aware that additional funds” will be needed to complete the type of facility the food pantry hopes to operate.
“Anyone wishing to make a donation, we ask that they designate as ‘building funds’ so we will know where they (the monies) are to be earmarked,” Hurdle said. “Any funds given toward the match campaign which exceed the amount needed will be put toward the renovations and additions. We foresee having other fundraising campaigns to be able to complete this project.”