Volunteers (l-r) Sonya Hodges, Susan Chaney and Valerie Price helped with the bake sale that was part of the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County's Friday, April 21, fish-barbecue plate fundraiser. The Open Door expected to sell 800 tickets for the meal. Proceeds will go toward the $500,000 cost of renovating the former Highway 55 restaurant in Hertford for the food pantry's new facility.
Jackie Frierson takes tickets and delivers meal plates at the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County's Friday, April 21, fish-barbecue plate fundraiser. The Open Door expected to sell 800 tickets for the meal. Proceeds will go toward the $500,000 cost of renovating the former Highway 55 restaurant in Hertford for the food pantry's new facility.
HERTFORD — Cars were backed up on West Market Street to the stoplight, surprising organizers of last week's fundraiser for the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County.
“We are overwhelmed with the support we’ve received. We planned on selling 300 tickets, and we’ve sold over 750,” said Rosemary Smith, Open Door’s executive director. “It will be over 800 before the night’s over. We are very blessed.”
The organization is trying to raise $500,000 to renovate the former Highway 55 restaurant for a new location for its food pantry. While some grant money has been received, most of the funds for the project will have to come from private donations. Smith said the food pantry had raised over half the funds needed by the start of April.
The food pantry sold fish-and-barbecue combination plates for the event, mostly taking pre-orders. Captain Bob’s Restaurant prepared the food, and drive-up orders were brisk.
Dina Hurdle, chair of the Open Door Food Pantry board, said fundraising would continue after the Friday, April 21 dinner.
On May 6, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will sponsor a 1.7-mile walk/run race, and a “Jail-a-Thon” will be held on May 26. Locals will get the chance to nominate their friends and coworkers to be “arrested” and forced to beg for donations to make bail.
Both Smith and Hurdle said they wanted to thank the public and the Food Pantry’s 120 volunteers for their support.