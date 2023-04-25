HERTFORD — Cars were backed up on West Market Street to the stoplight, surprising organizers of last week's fundraiser for the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County.

“We are overwhelmed with the support we’ve received. We planned on selling 300 tickets, and we’ve sold over 750,” said Rosemary Smith, Open Door’s executive director. “It will be over 800 before the night’s over. We are very blessed.”