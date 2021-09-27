Jollification is going to happen.
Organizers of this weekend's tour of historic homes in Hertford sought to reassure attendees of that last week amid rumors the event was being canceled.
Perquimans County Restoration Association President William "Sandy" Sanderson said in an email last week the rumors are untrue; Jollification will go on as planned.
Ten sites and homes are included in this year's tour, which starts at the United Methodist Church at 200 Dobbs Street. The church will also serve as the tour’s headquarters.
The tour also features two Sears, Roebuck and Co. kit houses from 1925 and 1935. From 1908 until 1940, Sears, Roebuck and Co. sold more than 70,000 kit houses through its Modern Homes and Honor-Bilt catalogs. Designs for 370 different plans ranged from the elaborate to the simple. Homeowners bought the kits and then assembled the houses themselves.
According to Sanderson, COVID-19 protocols will be in effect throughout the tour. Participants will be required to wear masks, and the numbers of tour participants allowed in at an individual house may be limited at the discretion of the home owner.
Tours begin at 12:30 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. All of the tour sites are within easy walking distance of one another, organizers have said.
Sanderson said the dinner planned at the Newbold-White House after the tours will be held as well. The dinner will be held outdoors under a tent and feature music by the band Uphill.
Tickets are still available for both just the tour ($25) and the tour and dinner ($35) by calling 252-426-7567, visiting www.perquimansrestoration.org or paying at the door at United Methodist Church the day of the tour.
The Jollification event in 2019 raised a record $5,000-plus for the PCRA, which operates the Newbold-White House in Hertford. Last year's Jollification event was canceled because of the COVID pandemic.