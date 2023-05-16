...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Out and About: Bellamy exhibit on display at Museum of the Albemarle
The Perquimans County Restoration Association continues to host tours of the Newbold-White House on Saturdays. Tours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Group tours available other days of the week with a two-week notice/reservation. Call 252-426-7567 to make arrangements.
Museum exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle’s newest exhibit highlights the military life of Perquimans County resident Dorothy Bellamy. Bellamy served as a medic in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1974 until her retirement in 1988. The exhibit will run until Jan. 10, 2024.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Perquimans County High School at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
UPCOMING
New Hope Church
New Hope Church will host an outdoor drive-in Memorial Day weekend worship service in the west parking lot at 2098 New Hope Road, across from Durant’s Neck Fire Department, Sunday, May 28, at 10 a.m. The names of veterans buried in the church’s cemetery as well as others who’ve died will be read aloud.
Memorial Day
Post 126 of the American Legion will conduct its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. in front of the Perquimans County Courthouse in downtown Hertford.
Card, Game Party
The Friends of Perquimans County Library will host the annual Card and Game Party at the Perquimans County Recreation Center Saturday, June 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will feature gift basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle. A light lunch will be served. Tickets are $12. Reserve tables by calling Merry Greene at 252-264-3923 or Mary Ann Eichenlaub at (610) 762-8906.
New Hope Church
New Hope Church will host a one-night revival and singspiration at 2089 New Hope Road Sunday, June 4, at 6 p.m. John Benton will be the speaker and local singers will perform. Refreshments will follow.