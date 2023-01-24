...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 5 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Out and About: Black History program set for Feb. 1
As a tribute to Bethel Fishing Center and its owner "Millie" Henry, the Dixie Dawgs, Smitty Smith, Tommy Bouch and Lennon Floyd will perform a final show there starting at 8 p.m. The business, which opened in the late 1990s, will close Saturday.
SUNDAY
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host an Open Mic Singspiration. Local artists and singers are invited to perform. Contact Pastor Bill Thorn at 252-619-7262 or at brobillt7@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
Black History Month
To celebrate Black History Month, the Friends of the Perquimans County Library will host an event Wednesday, Feb. 1 featuring Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown, interim Hertford Town Manager Janice Cole, visual artist Ed Sanford and storyteller-musician Keith Rouse. All four will talk about their favorite books during the event scheduled at 3 p.m.
PAL art auction
The Perquimans Arts League will host an art auction of the works of Katherine Lewis in the exhibit, “Unending Pursuit of Spirit,” Saturday, Feb. 4, at 4 p.m.
Food Bank gala
Food Bank of the Albemarle will host its 40th anniversary gala at 109 Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City, Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. The black tie event will feature dancing, entertainment and a silent auction. Attendees also will get to tour the food bank's expanded facility. Tickets available at foodbank.org/events.
Employer Summit
An Employer Resource Summit will be held at the K.E. White Center in Elizabeth City, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The forum’s title, “Building a Resilient Workforce Through Community Partnerships.” Register by Jan. 27 by emailing DO5-SMB-CMD@uscg.mil.
ONGOING
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.