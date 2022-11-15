FRIDAY
Turkey Drop
The Open Door of Perquimans County will hold its annual Turkey Drop Thanksgiving Food Collection at Hertford United Methodist Church at 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donors can drop off frozen turkeys and Thanksgiving meal side items.
Let’s Give Thanks
Good Works Community Church is organizing a “Let’s Give Thanks” campaign to feed more than 100 families in need of a Thanksgiving meal this year. To donate, send a check payable to Good Works Community Church Food Drive, P.O. Box 744, Edenton, NC 27932 or drop it off at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford. Donations may also be made online at www.gwcc works.com. or via CashApp to $EdnaLawrence, the church’s pastor. The deadline is Friday. Church members will fill Thanksgiving meal boxes with food purchased with the donations and then hold a first come, first served Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway at the church on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Contact: 252-404-9088.
Talk of the Town
Talk of the Town radio host Henry Hinton will broadcast his radio show from the Brew 2 at 7 a.m.
SATURDAY
Seeds of Success
Seeds of Success, the community organization that sponsors a number of youth initiatives addressing education, athletics, cultural awareness, self-esteem and life skills, will host a Thanksgiving Meal Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Holiday Gift Shop
The Perquimans County Restoration Association is opening its Holiday Gift Shop on Saturdays in November. It also will be open on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NOV. 26
Shop Local
Downtown Hertford businesses will participating in a “Shop Local” event on Nov. 26 by offering special sales.
DEC. 2
Grand Illumination
Historic Hertford will sponsor Hertford’s Grand Illumination, which includes the turning on of the town’s downtown Christmas lights, at 6 p.m. The event will also feature curbside festivities, music and entertainment.
DEC. 3
Christmas Parade
Hertford’s annual Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, will begin at Perquimans County High School at 2 p.m. and proceed downtown.
Mrs. Claus Loves Dogs
A Mrs. Claus Loves Dogs event featuring photos with Mrs. Santa Claus will be held on the Perquimans County Courthouse lawn from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Santa will meet with kids on the lawn starting at 3:30 p.m.
Craft Fair and 5K
A Christmas Craft Fair and 5K run organized by the Dance Company of Hertford will be held at Perquimans High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event will feature artisan holiday crafts, food and kids activities. The 5K Rhythm Run kicks off at 9 a.m. Contact: 252-312-2595.
Christmas Bazaar
A Christmas Bazaar will be held at Perquimans County High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rhythm Run
The Rhythm Run will be held at Perquimans County High School at 10 a.m.
DEC. 8
Chamber dinner
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual members dinner at the Crawfish Shack at 6 p.m., according to Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce Director Diane Cangemi.
DEC. 15
PCRA Colonial Christmas
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Colonial Christmas event on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
DEC. 17
Breakfast with Santa
Historic Hertford will sponsor its “Breakfast with Santa“ event at 110 West Academy St., Hertford. There will be two sessions: from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.
Community Orchestra
The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform holiday concerts at the Historic Hertford Building Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.