FRIDAY
Shop Local
Downtown Hertford businesses will participating in a “Shop Local” event on Nov. 26 by offering special sales.
SATURDAY
Holiday Gift Shop
The Perquimans County Restoration Association is opening its Holiday Gift Shop on Saturdays in November. It also will be open on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DEC. 2
Grand Illumination
Historic Hertford will sponsor Hertford’s Grand Illumination, which includes the turning on of the town’s downtown Christmas lights, at 6 p.m. The event will also feature curbside festivities, music and entertainment.
DEC. 3
Christmas Parade
Hertford’s annual Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, will begin at Perquimans County High School at 2 p.m. and proceed downtown.
Mrs. Claus Loves Dogs
A Mrs. Claus Loves Dogs event featuring photos with Mrs. Santa Claus will be held on the Perquimans County Courthouse lawn from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Santa will meet with kids on the lawn starting at 3:30 p.m.
Craft Fair and 5K
A Christmas Craft Fair and 5K run organized by the Dance Company of Hertford will be held at Perquimans High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event will feature artisan holiday crafts, food and kids activities. The 5K Rhythm Run kicks off at 9 a.m. Contact: 252-312-2595.
Christmas Bazaar
A Christmas Bazaar will be held at Perquimans County High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rhythm Run
The Rhythm Run will be held at Perquimans County High School at 10 a.m.
DEC. 4
Albemarle Chorale
Albemarle Chorale will perform the “Star of Bethlehem” cantada at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, at 4 p.m. A second concert will be performed Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 201 South Road St., Elizabeth City.
DEC. 8
Chamber dinner
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual members dinner at the Crawfish Shack at 6 p.m., according to Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce Director Diane Cangemi.
DEC. 15
PCRA Colonial Christmas
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Colonial Christmas event on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
DEC. 17
Breakfast with Santa
Historic Hertford will sponsor its “Breakfast with Santa“ event at 110 West Academy St., Hertford. There will be two sessions: from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.
Community Orchestra
The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform holiday concerts at the Historic Hertford Building Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.