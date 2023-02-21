TODAY
Tax filing help
The Hertford Rotary Club will continue to offer free tax filing assistance through the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program Tuesdays and Saturdays. The VITA program’s assistance will be offered to low- to moderate-income and elderly taxpayers in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Pruning grape vines
The Perquimans County Restoration Association’s grape vine-pruning course will continue at the Newbold White House’s educational vineyard today from 9 a.m. to noon. The free workshop will be held at 151 Newbold White Road, Hertford. Bring pruning shears, drinking water and gloves. Attendees also should dress appropriately for the weather. Contact: Marjorie Rayburn at 333-7774 or email her at marjorie_rayburn@ncsu.edu.
MONDAY
Black history program
The class of Perquimans High School teachers Chiquta Sutton and Teressa Blanchard will give a presentation at the Perquimans County Library at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Connie Ashley’s class at Perquimans Central School will give a presentation at the library at 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Guardians Big Band
The U.S. Coast Guard Guardians Big Band will help kick off U.S. Coast Guard Marathon Weekend with a free concert at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Reserve a seat by visiting http://bit.ly/3ZYebJ3.
UPCOMING
Scouts breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 in Hertford will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Saturday, March 4, from 7 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $8.
Holy Trinity anniversary
As part of the celebration of the 175th anniversary of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Hertford, Schola Cantorum, a choral group of singers/musicians from the Diocese of East Carolina, will sing at the church for an Evensong service Sunday, March 5, at 5 p.m.
ONGOING
Volunteer of Year
Historic Hertford, Inc. is accepting nominations for its 2nd annual Historic Hertford Volunteer of the Year Award. Entry forms are available at Historic Hertford, 110 W. Academy Street; the Hertford Town Office, 114 W. Grubb Street; Carolina Trophy, 109 N. Church Street; and the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, 118 W. Market Street. Nominations can also be submitted online at historichertfordinc.org. The deadline for submissions is March 1 at 5 p.m.
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.