TODAY
Master Gardeners
The Albemarle Master Gardeners will host its 11th Spring Garden Show, “Gardening in the Albemarle,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford. The annual event, which raises funds for the group’s scholarship fund, will include plant sales, locally made crafts, baked goods, an Ask a Master Gardener booth, children’s garden activities, a raffle, and lunch options.
SUNDAY
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will perform its spring concert, “An English Spring,” at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Horner to perform
Singer and songwriter Eric Horner will perform at Bethel Baptist Church at 794 Burnt Mill Road, Hertford, at 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
SKYWARN class
Perquimans County Emergency Services will host a National Weather Service SKYWARN Spotter Class at the Emergency Services Building at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, beginning at 10 a.m. Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSccAfLHMgi-9UITWoIrVDmX5rtAlu8Lop Wcu3cQ1jkRqgebCQ/viewform.
THURSDAY
Day of Prayer
A National Day of Prayer service will be held at Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m.
‘High School Musical’
‘High School Musical’ Perquimans County High School will present the musical “High School Musical” at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
UPCOMING
Newbold-White House
The Newbold-White House reopens for tours on Saturdays starting May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Group tours available other days of the week with a two-week notice/reservation. Call 252-426-7567 to make arrangements.
Scouts doughnut sale
Boy Scout Troop 150 in Hertford will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to finance its trip to summer camp at Ravenknob Scout Reserve in Mt. Airy Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Troops will sell the doughnuts in front of Walmart of Elizabeth City. Doughnuts will be $10 per dozen.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Perquimans County High School at 305 Edenton Road St., Hertford, Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; at the Inter-County Ruritan Club at 118 Woodville Road, Thursday, May 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Graham to visit
Evangelist Franklin Graham III will lead a worship service at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. as part of his 6-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour.” The event will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Scramble Tournament at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford, May 11.
‘Murder By Indecision’
Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.