The Northeast Carolina Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on the second floor at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford at 2 p.m. Hal Weatherman will be the guest speaker.
MONDAY
Black history program
The Perquimans County Library will host a Black History Month program featuring Hertford Grammar School teacher Rodney Lyons and his students at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Tax filing help
The Hertford Ruritan Club will offer free tax filing assistance through the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program starting Tuesday. The VITA program’s assistance will be offered to low- to moderate-income and elderly taxpayers in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
THURSDAY
Black history program
Hertford Commissioner Joseph Hoffler, a retired lieutenant colonel, will discuss his military experiences at the Perquimans County Library during a Black History Month program at 5 p.m.
Black history programs
Students in Perquimans Middle School teachers Kellen Whitehurst and Darius White’s class will give a Black History Month presentation at the Perquimans County Library Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. On Monday, Feb. 27, the class of Perquimans High School teachers Chiquta Sutton and Teressa Blanchard will give a presentation at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Connie Ashley’s class at Perquimans Central School will give a presentation at 5 p.m.
Volunteer of Year
Historic Hertford, Inc. is accepting nominations for its 2nd annual Historic Hertford Volunteer of the Year Award. Entry forms are available at Historic Hertford, 110 W. Academy Street; the Hertford Town Office, 114 W. Grubb Street; Carolina Trophy, 109 N. Church Street; and the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, 118 W. Market Street. Nominations can also be submitted online at historichertfordinc.org. The deadline for submissions is March 1 at 5 p.m.
ONGOING
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.