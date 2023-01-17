TODAY
Albemarle Commission
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, at 6 p.m. Contact: Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
SUNDAY
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host an Open Mic Singspiration. Local artists and singers are invited to perform. Contact Pastor Bill Thorn at 252-619-7262 or at brobillt7@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
Rural exhibit
The traveling national exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” opens at Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City. The museum will complement the exhibit, which will remain on display through March 8, with a display of photographs of Century and Bicentennial Farms in northeastern North Carolina.
WEDNESDAY
Town forum
The town of Hertford will host a community forum, “Everyone Has a Voice in the Town of Hertford,” at the Hertford Housing Authority at 104 White St., Hertford from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Stalking prevention
The Stalking Prevention and Resource Center will collaborate with Albemarle Hopeline to present the training program, “Recognizing and Responding to Stalking,” at College of The Albemarle’s Elizabeth City campus. The training is geared toward law enforcement personnel, prosecutors, advocates and others who work with crime victims. Register for the free training at Hopeline’s website, www.albemarlehopeline.org.
UPCOMING
Black History Month
To celebrate Black History Month, the Friends of the Perquimans County Library will host an event Feb. 1 featuring Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown, interim Hertford Town Manager Janice Cole, visual artist Ed Sanford and storyteller-musician Keith Rouse. All four will talk about their favorite books during the event scheduled at 3 p.m.
PAL art auction
The Perquimans Arts League will host an art auction of the works of Katherine Lewis in the exhibit, “Unending Pursuit of Spirit,” Feb. 4, at 4 p.m.
Employer Summit
An Employer Resource Summit will be held at the K.E. White Center in Elizabeth City, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The forum’s title, “Building a Resilient Workforce Through Community Partnerships.” Register by Jan. 27 by emailing DO5-SMB-CMD@uscg.mil.
ONGOING
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.