Henry and Gail House weren’t looking to open a bakery in Hertford. Or buy another house. But during a browsing session on Facebook, one of the town’s 105-year-old historic beauties caught Gail’s eye.
The next thing you know, the Houses not only bought the building, they converted it into their latest venture, Carolina Moon Bakery.
“Gail showed me the house and although I liked it, I didn’t make a call right away,” Henry House recalled recently. “I waited a week, hoping it would sell. We had a house in Maryland and I was looking to retire there.”
But then, the house was still available on Facebook a week later. So House called about it and took a virtual tour. He and Gail were so smitten, they hooked up their RV, drove down to Hertford, and as House says, “here we sit.”
In 2021 the couple bought the old Silver Fox building at 116 Market Street and opened the Carolina Moon Bakery last October.
“I’ve leveraged Gail’s talent into this commercial project,” House said.
Surrounded by bags of flour and the aroma of freshly baked bread, muffins, cookies and cakes, House recalls it was Hertford resident Tim Brinn who planted the seed for the bakery.
“I was introduced to Tim who invited us to park our RV in his driveway while we were inspecting the Hertford house,” Henry recalled. “While we were breaking bread one night, the topic of a bakery came up. And Tim suggested Hertford needed a bakery.”
House, a Johnson and Wales trained chef, had thoughts of opening a bakery in Maryland before the move to Hertford. He simply packed up those thoughts and brought them with him.
He and wife Gail now work five days a week in the bakery. Carolina Moon’s kitchen is open so customers can watch them in action. Working from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Houses are able to offer up to 20 different baked products a day.
Their Periauger resembles an open-faced turnover. The double-ended delights crafted to resemble the Periuager boat at the Newbold-White House are filled with a variety of fruit fillings.
The daily mini bread selection is extensive and is the bakery’s version of a muffin.
“Some customers love them. Some don’t. It’s an acquired taste, but it is very heathy taste. It’s not an overly sweet breakfast bread,” he said.
However, the daily blowout item, handcrafted cinnamon rolls, is a big customer favorite, according to House. Carolina Moon’s cookies come in a variety of flavors depending on the whims of the bakers.
While the bakery’s list of available breads changes daily, artisan rye, San Francisco sourdough, Pullman loaves and whole wheat remain favorites.
The Houses intend to begin a monthly bread club program soon, offering a select number of loaves to club members.
On Carolina Moon’s website, customers can also order cakes by size, flavor, filling and icing and then come in and pick them up at a designated time.
Carolina Moon Bakery also sells cupcakes, individual cakes for two and, of course, full-size cakes for graduation parties, weddings, birthdays and backyard gatherings.
“We have one customer who comes in daily for a different small cake. He’s a regular, House said.
Gail said she and Henry can’t believe the community reception they’ve received.
“We knew Hertford needed a bakery, but the reception from the community has been tremendous, she said.
Carolina Moon Bakery is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, go to CarolinaMoonBakery.com/.