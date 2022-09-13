This is one of 73 tractors owned by Overton Tractor Parade organizer C.W. Overton. The second annual Overton Tractor Parade will be leaving Layden’s Supermarket in Belvidere Saturday at 9 a.m. and proceeding to downtown Hertford. The parade is scheduled to last until about 3 p.m. Viewing along Church Street is suggested.
Tractors will be rolling into downtown Hertford this weekend as part of the second-ever Overton Tractor Parade.
Thirty or so tractors will be leaving Layden’s Supermarket in Belvidere Saturday at 9 a.m. and proceeding to town. The parade is scheduled to last until about 3 p.m. Viewing along Church Street is suggested.
The parade, organized by C.W. Overton of Belvidere, is the first since the pandemic.
“The last time we did this I had about 25 tractors. It was three years ago, but COVID put a stop to it," Overton said. "This is the first in a while."
Overton said he still doesn't know if the new S-Bridge in Hertford will be open in time for the parade. A N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman said last week the bridge's opening to vehicles is still several weeks away.
Because of that unknown, Overton said he has two routes planned for his parade.
“Plan A is to leave Belvidere, turn at Layden's, go to 2 Mile Dessert Road, go to Bay Branch Road and then to Swamp Road," he said.
Overton said he plans to stop at nursing homes and senior living facilities along the way.
“We are coming right down Church Street and we are going to swing in at The Landings at Albemarle. They are ecstatic about it," he said.
Overton said people who live and work at the nursing homes and senior living facilities "are really on board with this."
"They are tickled to death that we are going to do this. That people care about them," he said. "I know people in each of the places we’ll stop. We’ll just drive through and wave. Let them know we care. You never know, I could be in there next month."
After leaving The Landings at Albemarle, the tractors will proceed to Captain Bob's for lunch, Overton said.
There's a $10 entry fee for this year's parade and Overton is selling sponsorships for $150.
"I have a tractor with a trailer with seats in it and sponsors can sit on that wagon if they want," he said.
All proceeds from the event will be divided between Meals on Wheels, veterans groups and the Benjamin House in Elizabeth City, Overton said.
“We donate all of the money to charity. We do not take any for operating” the parade, he said.
The Perquimans County native, with roots deeper than any of his tractors could handle, has been a supporter of the community his entire life. He's also a longtime collector of tractors.
“I even have some beautiful pedal tractors," he said. "I just bought an old one in great shape."
Asked how many tractors he owns, Overton hesitated.
“Well, so I don’t get in trouble with my wife, I’ll just say, a lot,” he said, eventually confessing to owning “around 73, at last count.” Overton hesitated when asked if he's looking to add more.
Overton noted that the last parade attracted 25 tractors. This year he's hoping to draw 30. He's also hoping the parade will become an annual event and that NCDOT will have the bridge open.
“I’m hoping they get that bridge open by this weekend. It would be great to see all those tractors coming over the new bridge," he said.
Overton said he's got "another little surprise" for parade attendees "if I can get it done in time."
For more information or sponsorship opportunities for the Overton Tractor Parade, contact him at 252-333-5869.