Overton tractor parade

This is one of 73 tractors owned by Overton Tractor Parade organizer C.W. Overton. The second annual Overton Tractor Parade will be leaving Layden’s Supermarket in Belvidere Saturday at 9 a.m. and proceeding to downtown Hertford. The parade is scheduled to last until about 3 p.m. Viewing along Church Street is suggested. 

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

Tractors will be rolling into downtown Hertford this weekend as part of the second-ever Overton Tractor Parade.

