EDENTON — Bring homestyle cooking to Edenton. That's what Carl Overton and wife Keana Green-Overton are hoping to do with their new Inner Banks BBQ restaurant.
The Overtons held a grand-opening celebration for Inner Banks BBQ at the corner of North Broad and North Oakum streets on Dec. 17.
While the Overtons moved from Maryland to open their restaurant, Carl Overton is no stranger to Edenton. He is a descendant of the Badham family, the legendary African American carpenters who lived and worked in Edenton around the turn of the 20th century. He and Keana in fact are living in Carl's family home near Kadesh AME Zion Church on East Gale Street.
“This is my first time getting into the food business,” Overton said. “We’re filling the needs of the community with something that’s different.”
Overton stressed that he wants his business to be a place that folks can come and relax and enjoy good food.
“This is where everyone can come and sit down and enjoy. They can take a moment to decompress and have some good food,” he says.
Overton’s wife, Keana Green-Overton, explained the couple’s vision for Inner Banks BBQ.
“We’re going for a sweet and sassy style in cooking. Something homestyle, not necessarily greasy soul food,” she said. “We first decided to open this place after we came down to get our house up and running. I drove into town and expected good food, being in North Carolina and all, and I saw there were not a lot of choices around for me to eat.”
She continued, “The opportunity presented itself. We talked with the owner of the property and took off from there.”
Inner Banks BBQ's food, Green-Overton says, is not as “heavy” as soul food and the menu doesn't rely on fried chicken as the staple. Rather, the focus is on the pulled pork and pulled chicken, which she says they slow cook for more than 12 hours using a vinegar base — eastern North Carolina cooking at its finest.
In addition to the meats, Inner Banks serves sides of macaroni and cheese, cabbage, green beans and sweet potato.
For those who want something different from barbecue, Green-Overton emphasized the eatery’s smoothies, all of which are made on site with fresh ingredients.
Inner Banks BBQ’s soft opening on Dec. 10 was a massive success, according to the couple.
“The day we had our (soft) opening, the line was wrapped around the corner,” Green-Overton said. “The day after, during the Christmas parade, was the same. We were packed all day.”
Green-Overton said she is thankful the couple were able to secure a prominent spot for Inner Banks BBQ. The restaurant is not only at the corner of a busy intersection — just off of U.S. Highway 17 — it's also close to many local businesses and the Oakum Street residential corridor.
The Dec. 17 grand opening attracted a large crowd, eager to see what all of the buzz was about in North Edenton. Mayor Pro Tem Elton Bond, speaking on behalf of the town of Edenton, welcomed the couple and their new business.
“This is like coming back home,” Bond said. “They are my neighbors. You could’ve chosen anywhere to retire and you came to our little country town. Thank you.”
Chowan Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Kirby also issued a warm welcome, thanking the Overtons for putting their faith in Edenton.
“I learned a month ago you planned on opening here,” Kirby said. “When I heard it was a restaurant I was excited... when I heard it was a BBQ, I was over the moon.”
Kirby complimented the Overtons on the food samples passed around at the opening.
“You’re doing it right,” Kirby said. “When you’re ready to open a franchise in Rocky Hock — my district — come on down. I’m ecstatic for another eatery in the community.”