overturned truck

Firefighters respond to an overturned tractor-trailer at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and N.C. Highway 37, also known as the 5 Mile Y, Thursday, Oct. 6. The overturned truck blocked both northbound lanes of U.S. 17 for 3½ hours.

 Photo courtesy Perquimans Emergency Services

HERTFORD — A tractor-trailer overturned on U.S. Highway 17 in Perquimans County Thursday, Oct. 6, blocking both northbound lanes of the roadway for 3½ hours.

According to a press release from Perquimans Emergency Services, the county’s 911 Center was notified about 2:05 p.m. that a tractor-trailer had overturned at the intersection of U.S. 17 and N.C. Highway 37, also known as the 5 Mile Y.