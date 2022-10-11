Firefighters respond to an overturned tractor-trailer at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and N.C. Highway 37, also known as the 5 Mile Y, Thursday, Oct. 6. The overturned truck blocked both northbound lanes of U.S. 17 for 3½ hours.
HERTFORD — A tractor-trailer overturned on U.S. Highway 17 in Perquimans County Thursday, Oct. 6, blocking both northbound lanes of the roadway for 3½ hours.
According to a press release from Perquimans Emergency Services, the county’s 911 Center was notified about 2:05 p.m. that a tractor-trailer had overturned at the intersection of U.S. 17 and N.C. Highway 37, also known as the 5 Mile Y.
According to an investigator with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office who was first to arrive, the tractor-trailer’s driver was able to get out of the truck safely. The driver was evaluated by Perquimans Emergency Medical Services and refused transport to the hospital for follow-up care.
Because the truck was lying on its side, it was blocking both northbound lanes of U.S. 17. Deputies with both the Perquimans and Chowan sheriff’s offices diverted northbound traffic at Thick Neck Road onto Burnt Mill Road for approximately 3½ hours.
Because the tractor-trailer was fully loaded, it couldn’t be moved out of the roadway quickly. Two commercial wreckers, one from the Outer Banks, were required to remove the truck from the accident scene.
Afterward, firefighters from the Bethel and Hertford volunteer fire departments, N.C. Department of Transportation personnel, and emergency management staff worked to ensure the road was safe for vehicle travel. Perquimans Emergency Management worked with the truck’s owners and an environmental cleanup company to mitigate any fuel spill concerns.
“Thanks to the quick work of all of the responders, we were able to quickly get the traffic diverted until the highway could be reopened,” Bethel VFD Engineer Kyle Proctor said.
The incident is being investigated by the N.C. Highway Patrol.