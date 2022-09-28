Best in Show

Rebecca West’s painting, “Warm Shadows,” was named the Best in Show entry in the Perquimans Arts League’s annual Members Show. An exhibit of the 91 entries in the show will remain on display at PAL through Saturday.

 Photo courtesy PAL

The Perquimans Arts League received more than 90 pieces of art from 34 members/artists for its annual Members Show and recently announced first-, second- and third-place winners in 10 of 11 categories. Only first- and second-place winners were announced in the sculpture category.

Rebecca West’s painting, “Warm Shadows,” was named the Best in Show entry.