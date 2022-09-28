...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO
8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with some gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Rebecca West’s painting, “Warm Shadows,” was named the Best in Show entry in the Perquimans Arts League’s annual Members Show. An exhibit of the 91 entries in the show will remain on display at PAL through Saturday.
The Perquimans Arts League received more than 90 pieces of art from 34 members/artists for its annual Members Show and recently announced first-, second- and third-place winners in 10 of 11 categories. Only first- and second-place winners were announced in the sculpture category.
Other winners of this year’s show according to category included:
• Oil and Acrylic Painting: “Salma Trout” by Elisabeth Olver, first place; “Ocean Pursuit” by Wanda Putz, second place; “Winter Migration” by Annemarie Pomp, third place.
• Watercolor Painting: “Still on Watch” by JudyLynn Hooser, first place; “Incoming Wave” by Rebecca Davis, second place; “Asian Lilly” by Christine Henniger, third place.
• Drawing and Pastels: “Grapes and Oranges” by Annie Cummins, first place; “Tree NC Windswept” by Jack Pardue, second place; “Changing Faces of the Military” by Jack Pardue, third place.
• Photography: “1st Evening in Edenton Bay” by Ed Sanford, first place; “2nd Sugar Magnolia” by Tom Brennan, second place; “Serenity” by Kevin Jacot, third place.
• Jewelry and Metalsmithing: “Classy Silver Coil” by Bettie Lowe, first place; “Inca Princess” by John Gorney, second place; “Ghost Agate” by John Gorney, third place.
• Pottery: “Red Bird on Teapot” by Carolyn Sleeper, first place; “Earth Plates” by Carolyn Sleeper, second place; “Small Blue Bowl” by Daphne Marshall, third place.
• Sculpture: “Contemplation” by Debra Hare, first place; “Jahala” by Trudy Riggens, 2nd place.
• Utilitarian or Functional Crafts: “Mahogany Lidded Bowl” by Doug Aston, first place; “Walnut Lidded Bowl” by Doug Aston, second place; “Walnut Cup” by Doug Aston, third place.
• Fiber Arts: “Day at the Beach” by Trudy Riggens, first place; “Sunshine” by Marcy Aston, second place; “Asleep Under Pink” by Barbara Krupp, third place.
• Glass: “White Egret” by Michael Christiansen, first place; “Sla’va Ukain” by Dottie Ansell, second place; “Impossible Links” by Dottie Ansell, third place.
• Mixed Media/Collage: “Longing for Home” by Trudy Riggens, first place; “Odyssey” by Laurie Morse, second place; “Well Aged” by Annie Cummins, third place.
Rob Buller, an associate professor at Chowan University, served as the contest’s judge.
According to PAL, the winner of the contest’s People’s Choice Award was to be announced on Tuesday. The Members Show entries will remain on display at PAL through Saturday.