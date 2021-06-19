PAL Elects Bennett As Its President

The Perquimans Arts League (PAL) elected Vaneeda Bennett President at its annual members meeting on Tuesday June 15.
Ed Sanford, PAL’s current president, is stepping down at the end of his term following a brief transition period with Bennett.
“Now that PAL is opening its new gallery, this is an excellent to time to reform and refresh our leadership,” Sanford said. “Vaneeda brings the experience, talent and drive that wil help PAL reach its full potential.”
Bennett and her husband Bob moved to the area from Northern Virginia three years ago this month after researching suitable locations for their retirement. She has an extensive background leading non-profit organizations for over 30 years. She held the position as Chief Revenue Officer for the American Diabetes Association in Northern Virginia where she had revenue responsibility for $200 Million.
Prior to that, Bennett was president and CEO for the Arthritis Foundation for the state of Maryland, Associate Executive Director in Washington, DC and Director of Development in Pittsburgh, PA. Bennett served on numerous national boards including MedStar Health Research Institute, which is part of the MedStar Health system DC and Maryland, Adelphoi USA Foundation, supporting at risk children in several states and Children with Diabetes, a national advocacy organization supporting families living with type 1 diabetes. Highlighting her achievements, Bennett appeared in a cover story for Fundraising Success magazine, a national publication and strategy guide for fundraising professionals.
Bennett holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Carlow University in Pittsburgh, PA. She also attended the University of Pittsburgh School of Business and completed certificate programs at the Institute for Charitable Giving, and The Center on Philanthropy at Indiana University. She became involved with PAL upon relocating to Perquimans County in 2018.
Bennett is the architect of PAL’s Capital Campaign, which kicked-off in April; she serves on its jury committee and is a member of the Watercolor Club.
An experienced painter she won a “Best in Show Award” at the Pittsburg YWCA. Upon accepting the new position, Bennett remarked, “It is an honor to Lead PAL during this period of change and growth. There is a sense of excitement and anticipation on the streets of Hertford, and I can see the new gallery as the community’s new gathering place.”
PAL also named former Perquimans County Tourism Director, Sharon Smith, as its Vice President, Anna Robertson as its Secretary, Marge Decker as Treasurer, and Sheryl Corr as Director of Programs. In addition, Ron-Ben Dov, Barbara Krupp, Brenda Dail, Dorothy Ansell, Brenda Atkins, and Rebecca Davis will serve as Directors at Large.