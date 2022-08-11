Perquimans Arts League President Vaneeda Bennett unrolls a new banner promoting the 16 oil paintings recently donated by painter Katherine L. Lewis to the PAL Gallery. The banner is now hanging in PAL’s front window.
Perquimans Arts League President Vaneeda Bennett stands in front of some of the 16 works by Katherine L. Lewis that the artist recently donated to PAL. Lewis donated 60 works but only 16 are currently on display.
Visitors to the Perquimans Arts League’s Gallery will notice something new on the front window of the arts group’s building on Church Street.
A large banner promoting the works of local artist Katherine L. Lewis now hangs there. The white banner with blue accents features Lewis’ name, the phrase “unending ... pursuit of spirit,” and an image of Lewis working on a painting.
“I wanted the gallery to resemble MOMA, said PAL President Vaneeda Bennett said as she recently unrolled the banner, referring to the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
The new banner promotes an exhibit of 16 oil paintings Lewis recently donated to PAL. The 16 are part of the 60 Lewis donated to PAL that will be auctioned off as a fundraiser for the arts group on Feb. 4.
Bennett said she was ecstatic about Lewis’ donation and could not believe the artist’s generosity.
“Katherine donated the paintings from a collection of work she has done over the years,” said Bennett.
Lewis is the recipient of numerous awards, and her work hangs in corporations and private homes throughout the world. Her paintings have also been presented in galleries in Carmel, California; Bay Head and Manasquan, New Jersey; Hilton Head, South Carolina; Portsmouth, Virginia and most recently, at W.H. Patterson in London, England.
Throughout her career Lewis has been a member of Hilton Head Art Institute, Hudson Valley Art Association, and the American Artists Professional League. In 2001, she was voted an Honorary Lifetime Member of Ridgewood Art Institute where she was an instructor for 21 years.
She also conducted annual workshops for 10 years in John Constable’s country house in England, where she encouraged plein air painting.
Lewis is also the author of “Landscape Painting Comes to America: A World Journey from Classic through Plein Air — Apelles through Inness,” which was published in 2013. Lewis said she wrote the book to share information with other artists she thought might help their growth.
In 2003, after traveling on their boat for several years, Lewis and her husband docked at the Albemarle Plantation marina. They lived aboard the boat until their home, and Katherine’s studio, were completed. Lewis recently relocated to Virginia.
“I recently decided to retire from the world of competition, teaching and accepting commission work and that satisfying decision allowed me to concentrate on my own growth as a painter. I now only have one student, myself,” Lewis said.
The exhibit of Lewis’ 16 paintings will be displayed in the gallery throughout August. A live auction for the works will be held Feb. 4 at the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse. Tickets will be sold to the event, which is a fundraiser for PAL.
The PAL Gallery is located 133 N Church St., Hertford, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 426-3041.