HERTFORD — With the floor now repaired, the Perquimans Arts League will celebrate the reopening of its gallery this week with what it's calling an Opening Redux Reception.
PAL has already been accepting the artwork of local artists for display in the gallery. Next week's reception will feature that work as well as the artwork of 42 students in the Perquimans County Schools to celebrate Youth Art Month.
The youth art exhibit, which will be on display through April 2, includes the works of 20 students from Perquimans Central School, 14 students from Hertford Grammar School and eight from Perquimans County High School. The students’ chosen media include colored pencils, oil pastels, markers, and mixed media collage.
The reception will also include a meet-and-greet with Jack Pardue for whom PAL is naming its youth gallery. PAL will announce the gallery's official naming as the Jack Pardue Gallery of Youth Art during the reception.
PAL's Board of Directors recently voted to name PAL's youth gallery for Pardue, a Hertford resident who donated 66 of his artworks to the arts group.
"This generous donation enabled PAL to enjoy a very successful auction which raised significant dollars to support youth art education and continued renovation efforts," PAL President Vaneeda Bennett said.
According to Bennett, Pardue is known as one of the country’s leading artists. He is a graduate of the Ringling School of Art and Design and is a signature member of the Pastel Society of America.
"His work has been adored and purchased by presidents, businesses and individuals across our country," Bennett said. "For over 40 years he has shared his vast experience in painting, drawing and compositions."
PAL opened the renovated gallery in October following an extensive renovation. Because of buckling in the floor, however, the arts group had move out all artwork and close the gallery in February so the floor could be repaired.