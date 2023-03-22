Artworks by students in the Perquimans County Schools are on display at the Perquimans Arts League in Hertford, part of an annual exhibit that draws attention to the youngest artists in the community.

Portraits, still lifes, multi-colored turtles, eccentric masks, rainbow hearts, fall landscapes, even a giant cellphone are currently on display in the PAL exhibit, which continues through the end of the month.

