A giant Crayola marker hand designed by Perquimans County school students is shown on display at the Perquimans Arts League’s gallery last week. The artwork is part of PAL’s annual Art Youth Month exhibit that will remain on display at the gallery through March 31.
A "smartphone" designed by a team Perquimans school students is shown on display at the Perquimans Arts League in Hertford. The work is part of an annual exhibit of youth art on display at the PAL gallery through March 31.
Landscapes and paintings of snowmen are shown on the wall at the Perquimans Arts League Gallery in Hertford. The artworks are part of an exhibit of youth art that will continue on display in the gallery through March 31.
Artworks by students in the Perquimans County Schools are on display at the Perquimans Arts League in Hertford, part of an annual exhibit that draws attention to the youngest artists in the community.
Portraits, still lifes, multi-colored turtles, eccentric masks, rainbow hearts, fall landscapes, even a giant cellphone are currently on display in the PAL exhibit, which continues through the end of the month.
Aaryn Hunter, a third-grader, illustrated beautiful geometric snowflakes with her entry. Shaniyah White, a fourth-grader, crafted a portrait of a person standing in a rainstorm, shielded by a rainbow umbrella.
Meanwhile, Raelinn Winslow and Champ Blount — a first- and second-grader, respectively — drew portraits with stunning detail, while Elizabeth Damron painted a gorgeous mountain landscape that evokes Van Gogh’s iconic “The Starry Night.”
Two of the most unique artworks in the exhibit — a giant Crayola marker and a display resembling a Samsung smartphone — were built by teams of students.
Creating the Crayola marker were Kaysha Perry, Dontay Billups, Emily Sawyer, Iysis Freeman, Jaeon Sutton and Eve’Rasha Combo. The smartphone display was constructed by Leslie Lane, Aylex McNally, Jahmil Blunt and QwaJah Meny.
The student art exhibit is being held in conjunction with Youth Art Month, says Vaneeda Bennett, PAL’s president.
“Perquimans Arts League celebrates Youth Art Month every March with an exhibition of exceptional art created by students from Perquimans County Schools,” Bennett said. “The current show exhibits pieces from the students from Perquimans Central School, Hertford Grammar School and Perquimans High School.”
The exhibit features both two- and three-dimensional art pieces, which Bennett believes is indicative of the student skill level on display.
Participating students are in Caroline Sweeney’s class at Perquimans Central School, Robin Copeland’s class at Hertford Grammar School, and O’Neal Pullie Jr.’s classes at the high school.
While PAL hosts the youth art show annually, this is only the second year it’s had the room to allow large groups of students to tour the gallery and see the work together.
“The new gallery on Church Street in Hertford allows PAL to host student tours,” Bennett said. “Last year, for the first time, PAL’s gallery exposed almost 400 students to the arts by allowing them to experience new ways to express themselves.
“Next week over 100 third-grade students will visit the gallery, view their own work (and) enjoy the experience,” Bennett added.
PAL hosted a reception last weekend for students and parents to come by and see the work. Hertford artist Beth Sessoms also was on hand to sign her newly released children’s book, ““Blackbeard the Bodacious Bandit and Fascinating Tales of Perquimans County.”
Bennett said youth art is also displayed in the gallery every day in the Jack Pardue Gallery of Youth Art, near the back of the gallery.
The current student exhibit will continue to be on display until March 31. It will be followed beginning April 7 by a “Silver Arts” exhibit, featuring the work of Perquimans participants in the Albemarle Senior Games. The exhibit, billed by PAL as a “celebration of the creative expression of seniors in North Carolina, is part of the Albemarle Senior Games sponsored by the Albemarle Commission’s Area Agency on Aging. It will remain on display through May 2.
The Perquimans Art League’s gallery is located at 133 North Church Street in downtown Hertford and is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.