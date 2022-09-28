The Perquimans Arts League is gearing up for what members are calling their biggest arts and crafts show ever.
The Perquimans Arts League is gearing up for what members are calling their biggest arts and crafts show ever.
The 11th annual Arts on the Perquimans is set to get underway Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford.
According to event chairperson Tina Fielder, this year’s Arts on the Perquimans boasts more than 60 artists and crafters who’ll be showing their paintings, jewelry, photography and pottery.
“This is our biggest show ever. (We have) 60-plus vendors and many returning favorites and lots of new ones from near and far,” she said.
Fielder said she and her event committee worked on some new ideas for this year’s show they hope “will bring together even more of our local community, as well as the surrounding communities, to this very popular event.”
For example, Saturday’s Arts on the Perquimans will feature a pre-sale of barbecue plates and a chili cook-off. Tickets for the barbecue plates are $10 and available at the Perquimans Arts League and its website, www.perquimansarts.org.
The event will also include a bake sale featuring edible art in a variety of shapes and flavors. There also will be free face painting and pumpkins for kids to decorate and take home.
“This show gets bigger and better every year,” Fielder said. “Eat lunch while being entertained by music, poetry, and more. Plus, win free door prizes from our artisans.”
The Perquimans County Recreation Center is located at 310 Granby Street. Hertford. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event ends at 4 p.m. Admission is $3.
