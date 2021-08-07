A section of Woodville Road in Perquimans County will be closed for four months starting later this month for a pipe culvert replacement project.
The N.C. Department of Transportation and Barnhill Contracting plan to close a portion of Woodville Road on Monday, Aug. 16, according to Perquimans County Emergency Services.
The section of Woodville will closed so Barnhill can replace existing pipe culverts with aluminum culverts at two locations, emergency services said. The project will be accomplished in two phases and work is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 14.
Barricades will be placed at each culvert site to prevent vehicles from entering the work area. Additional barricades will be placed at the intersection of New Hope Road and Woodville Road and the intersection of Swain Lane and Woodville Road providing advance warning of the closure.
Temporary detour signs will be placed to direct traffic to the designated route.