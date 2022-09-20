One-stop voting for Perquimans County voters will be at the county elections office at 601 S. Edenton Road in Hertford weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Oct. 20 and ending Nov. 4. One day of Saturday voting will be held on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The N.C. State Board of Elections approved one-stop voting dates for all 100 counties on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
One-stop voting in Pasquotank will be held at the K.E. White Center on the Elizabeth City State University campus. One-stop voting hours weekdays from Oct. 20 to Nov. 4 will be held from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Pasquotank will have one-stop voting on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and again on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday one-stop hours will be on Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Absentee-by-mail voting began Sept. 9 and the last day to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1. Absentee ballots must be returned by election day on Nov. 8.
The last day to register to vote in Oct. 14.
Chowan voters can cast early ballots on all three Saturdays during the one-stop voting period at the county elections office at 730 N. Granville in Edenton. Polls will be open Saturday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. One-stop hours on Saturday, Nov. 5, will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekday Chowan one-stop hours Oct. 20 to Nov. 4 will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Camden voters can cast ballots weekdays from Oct. 20 to Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county’s election office at 117 N.C. Highway 343. Camden will also have one-stop voting on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Currituck one-stop voting at the county elections office at 2795 Caratoke Highway will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays from Oct. 20 to Nov. 4. Saturday early voting will also be held on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.