...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Kayla Trader of Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services is shown with Patton, the therapy dog. Patton often makes visits to the Perquimans Emergency Services building to give a boost to first responders like Trader.
When the going gets “ruff,” Patton the therapy dog gets going. He stops by the Perquimans Emergency Services building in Winfall to provide a little TLC for his favorite EMTs.
There are dogs that wag their tail politely. And there are dogs with a “wiggle-butt.” The wag starts at their shoulders and registers on the Richter Scale. Patton is a 3-year-old brindle boxer mix with a world-class wiggle-butt that he loves to share with his public safety pals.
First responders are available in the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They work 8-, 121 and 24-hour shifts, often with little sleep. They get hearts beating and stop arteries from bleeding. They spray Narcan to reverse the effects of opioid overdose.
They pull up to an accident not knowing if the seat-belted driver is banged and bruised or if an unbelted driver is in a lifeless heap on the side of the road. Suicide calls are the worst.
Jonathan Nixon, director of Perquimans County Emergency Services, manages 75 full-time and part-time dispatch and medical personnel. He describes Patton as a “partner to the agency.”
“Patton is a mental health maintenance tool for our staff,” Nixon said. “Just having him in the building livens everyone’s spirits.”
As they head to 911 calls, Perquimans telecommunications staff listen to frenzied family members and coach them in CPR and first aid. Fear is one side of the emotional coin and anger is the other.
Dispatchers are often cussed out because an ambulance hasn’t magically appeared. Law enforcement, fire and emergency medical technicians, who receive updates along the route, arrive on scene and walk into a family’s worst nightmare, facing rage that is really terror.
Domestic violence incidents can be the most frightening. If there is a gun, it can be just as easily be aimed at first responders as at a family member.
Being first is dangerous.
Paramedic Nicole Anderson notes that just petting a dog can reduce stress, lower blood pressure and release feel-good hormones.
“We can talk to Patton and he doesn’t judge us,” she said. “He listens and loves us unconditionally. Patton is a healthy way for us to deal with the stress of our jobs.”
First responders deal with trauma, but they also deal with tremendous grief. They hold a surviving spouse when her husband cannot be revived. They corral the frightened children into another room to shield them from the bursts of the defibrillator. They grip a hysterical mother, praying that the Narcan was administered in time. They hand out rehab information to prevent future drug abuse.
They provide medical care but they also provide emotional care. They are the medical bridge between the home and the hospital, but they are also the therapeutic glue that holds a family together in a crisis.
And that can be exhausting.
“Patton’s visits boost morale and spread calm,” says paramedic Alyssa Polumbo. “When we are more at ease and relaxed, we work better as a team. We are more effective completing the task in front of us.”
Because Perquimans County is a small community, people sometimes forget that many people are related, or neighbors, or colleagues or friends from church.
Telecommunicators often recognize a caller as someone they know, and their heart sinks. As an address goes out, the driver realizes it’s a neighbor. Suddenly the call is personal and the emotional wall is breached by familiarity.
Because it’s another level of stress entirely, Nixon will pick up the phone and make a call for Patton.
Patton usually brings doughnut or home-baked treats to complement his enthusiasm. He’ll start in the 911 Center and work his way back to the kitchen. Some folks drop to the floor and whisper to him. Others give him a hug.
And, as his butt wiggles, his Perquimans pals smile and the day is a just little less ruff.
Patton hopes to be called when there is a crisis to comfort and calm families. He also wants to participate in community events and school visits. His goal is to teach CPR to school children.