Kayla Trader

Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Kayla Trader of Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services is shown with Patton, the therapy dog. Patton often makes visits to the Perquimans Emergency Services building to give a boost to first responders like Trader.

 Photo courtesy Cheri L. Sheridan

When the going gets “ruff,” Patton the therapy dog gets going. He stops by the Perquimans Emergency Services building in Winfall to provide a little TLC for his favorite EMTs.

There are dogs that wag their tail politely. And there are dogs with a “wiggle-butt.” The wag starts at their shoulders and registers on the Richter Scale. Patton is a 3-year-old brindle boxer mix with a world-class wiggle-butt that he loves to share with his public safety pals.