“Pay it Forward” Challenge: Support for 2022 PCHS Graduates

The Perquimans County High School Class of 2002 is gearing up for their 20 Year Class Reunion, to be held in 2022. As conversation and plans began for the special occasion, Stefanie Harris Lee saw an opportunity to help others and seized upon it.
“I sent a message to classmates to see if they would be interested in providing a scholarship to a PCHS graduate in recognition of our 20th year reunion,” said Lee. “The response was overwhelming and contributions are now flowing into the School Foundation.”
According to Lee, many of her classmates, graduates of the Perquimans County High School Class of 2002, have been very successful and feel truly blessed.
Classmates are being asked to make a small gift to The School Foundation on or before December 31, 2021 as a way to commemorate their accomplishments since graduation. The scholarship is also a tribute to the time we spent at Perquimans County High School.
“It is an acknowledgement of those who supported our journey and another step in maintaining our lifelong connection to PCHS after graduation.”
The “Pay it Forward” Scholarship will provide an opportunity to offer one or two scholarships for Perquimans High School seniors graduating in 2022. Every single gift counts and all contributions are tax deductible.
According to the Foundation’s Executive Director Brenda Lassiter, she was excited to get the call from Stefanie Lee about the scholarship idea and immediately set up the line item for The Class of 2002 to receive the contributions. “The Foundation is always looking for opportunities to broaden its outreach. This was a brilliant idea,” said Lassiter.
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation provides essential, consistent support that can be directed to wherever needs are most pressing at any given moment.
Existing programs include scholarships, field trips, covid-relief book bags filled with food, purchase of ag-related books for elementary schools, swim lessons, kinesthetic classrooms and support for staff development.
Contributions for the Pay it Forward scholarship can be made to Perquimans County Schools Foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944 or search for the link on PayPal. Reference the contribution for the Class of 2002.