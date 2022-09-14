Graduation rates for the 2021-22 school year at most high schools across the area were better than the statewide rate.
Statewide, the four-year cohort graduation rate was 86.2% and the five-year cohort graduation rate was 88.5%. The four-year cohort rate is the percentage of students who entered ninth-grade in the 2018-2019 school year who graduated in 2022. The five-year cohort rate covers students who entered ninth-grade a year earlier, in 2017-18, and graduated in 2022.
Perquimans County High School’s four-year and five-year cohort rates exceeded the state rate. PCHS’ had a four-year rate of 91.3% and five-year rate of 88.1%.
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said graduation rates in Perquimans have continued to improve.
“As for the graduation rate, we have a lot to celebrate as our percentage was higher than last year and the 2018-2019 pre-pandemic level,” Turner said. “This year we were 91.3 percent compared to 86.1 percent last year and 2018-2019 was 88.7 percent. The state graduation rate was 86.2 percent, so we were higher than the state average as well.”
Turner said improving PCHS’ cohort graduation rate “took a lot of intentional effort on the part of the high school staff.”
“I am extremely proud of the work they did to overcome significant challenges. These challenges are still in effect and will be impacting us for years to come,” she said.
The Perquimans schools followed statewide trends in reading and math test scores in grades 3-8, falling far short of a level used by state officials as a baseline for tracking improvement. But Turner explained that due to the pandemic the baseline has actually shifted to 2018-2019.
Based on the original baseline of 2016, schools have moved backward. State officials have understandably laid most of that trend at the feet of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to state data, Hertford Grammar had a 2016 college and career ready percentage in math of 61.7. The target for 2021-22 was 69.8% and the actual performance was 40.2%. In reading, the 2016 figure was 45.0 percent college and career ready. The target for 2021-22 was 51% and the actual performance was 38.4%.
At Perquimans Middle the 2016 figure in math was 39 percent college and career ready. The target for 2021-22 was 47.1% and the actual performance was 30.1%. In reading, the 2016 percentage for college and career ready was 37.4. The target for 2021-22 was 43.4% and the actual performance was 24.6%.
“We have been celebrating our accomplishments as we are very proud of how we have come out on this side of the pandemic given the extreme learning loss seen across the state and nation,” Turner said.