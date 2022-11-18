...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Perquimans County High School band marches in the Hertford Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2021.
When the Perquimans County High School Marching Band marches in next weekend's Perquimans County Christmas Parade, it'll do so as grand marshal.
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce announced last week that the PCHS band had been selected to lead the parade which begins at the high school Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. and proceeds downtown.
Also participating in the parade will be local dignitaries, the Perquimans Sheriff's Office, local fire departments, Perquimans Emergency Medical Services, the N.C. Forestry Service, antique cars and tractors, motorcycles, race cars, and floats featuring local churches and PCHS athletes, FFA, and theater group, among others.
Downtown businesses, churches and local Boy Scouts will be serving free hot cocoa, coffee, cookies and popcorn during the event. There will be a food donation box at the Boy Scouts cocoa stand in front of the PNC Bank that will benefit the The Open Door Food Pantry.
The Rotary Club of Hertford also will be set up downtown selling hotdogs at the corner of Church and Grubb streets next to Hertford Hardware.
After the parade, Santa Claus will greet children on the Perquimans Courthouse lawn from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Also, Mrs. Claus will be taking photos with pets for donations to the Tri-County Animal Shelter. An anonymous donor has agreed to make a dollar for dollar match up to $500 to the shelter.