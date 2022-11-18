Marching Band

The Perquimans County High School band marches in the Hertford Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2021.

 Reggie Ponder/The Perquimans Weekly

When the Perquimans County High School Marching Band marches in next weekend's Perquimans County Christmas Parade, it'll do so as grand marshal.

The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce announced last week that the PCHS band had been selected to lead the parade which begins at the high school Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. and proceeds downtown.