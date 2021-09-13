The challenges presented by remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic not only affected students’ test scores but also hampered graduation rates, according to state and local school officials.
The state’s 4-year cohort graduation rate for the class of 2021 declined slightly, to 86.9 percent from 87.6 percent for the class of 2020. Compared to the class of 2019, the 4-year cohort graduation rate for the class of 2021 represented an increase from 86.5 percent.
The 4-year cohort graduation rate is the percentage of the class that enrolls in high school in ninth-grade that graduates from high school within four years.
Across the area, five high schools were below the state rate of 86.9 percent for the 4-year cohort graduation rate: Perquimans County High School at 86.1 percent; Camden County High School at 85.6 percent; Currituck High School at 80.1 percent; Pasquotank County High School at 75.0 percent; and Northeastern High School at 76.6 percent.
Three high schools in the area had 4-year cohort graduation rates higher than the statewide rate.
Camden Early College High School’s 4-year rate was greater than 95 percent. The 4-year rate for John A. Holmes High School was 90.2 percent.
At J.P. Knapp High School the 4-year rate was greater than 95 percent.
No rate was reported for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College High School.
The 5-year cohort rates were 93.7 percent at Perquimans; 88.0 percent at Camden County High; 89.7 percent at Camden Early College; 91.5 percent at John A. Holmes High School; 93.4 percent at Currituck High School; 82.3 percent at Northeastern High School; 79.0 percent at Pasquotank County High School.
Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matthew Lutz noted “learning loss” was an issue statewide during the pandemic and remote learning.
“Graduation rates in Currituck County, while not meeting our local expectation for students, are indicative of learning loss seen across the state,” Lutz said. “Virtual learning was only a fraction of the issues facing students. Coupled with families residing in an area where unemployment was also a concern, leading some students to enter the workforce to help families make ends meet; these numbers are not surprising. It lays the foundation for much of the work being addressed in the 2021-22 school year as staff works on ‘learning recovery’ after reeling from the effects of COVID.
“Equipped with a plan in place to directly address the learning loss, we feel confident that our graduation rate number will increase and meet the high-level expectation we hold for students,” Lutz continued. “Currituck County Schools is focused on aligning curriculum and providing opportunities to keep students engaged and in school; both of which will positively impact these rates.”
Michelle Maddox, a spokeswoman for the Perquimans County Schools, noted that while Perquimans High in 2021 was slightly below the state average, it has historically been above the state average since 2009-2010.
“We attribute the slight decrease to conditions that arose from the pandemic to include the closing of schools and the need to implement virtual learning,” Maddox said. “We expect our graduation rate to rebound with students back in school with in-person learning.”
Edenton-Chowan County Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer said he and his staff are still analyzing the data and are not yet ready to comment on it.