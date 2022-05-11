...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Easels in the Garden will return to Edenton on May 20- 21. The two-day event sponsored by the Cupola House Association brings together beautiful gardens and talented artists who create unique works of art in serene outdoor settings.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association opened the doors to the Newbold-White House on Saturday, marking the opening of the summer tour guide season.
While self-guided tours are always encouraged PCRA volunteers and docents lead tours of the state’s oldest brick house on Saturdays through Oct. 29.
Dressed in the garb of the day, docent Lamb Basnight guided a tour of the grounds and offered an overview of the Newbold White House.
A colonial Quaker family, Abraham and Judith Sanders constructed the home in 1730 on a plantation purchased from the heirs of Henry Clayton in 1685.
Explaining the architectural assets of the home, Basnight pointed out that the house was 1½ stories and had fireplaces for heating as well as separate rooms and closets.
“The girls slept in here. Three girls. It was the furthest room,” Basnight said. “In order to get downstairs the girls had to walk through the boys room, but the boys never went into the girls room. Or at least they weren’t supposed to.”
Basnight also explained the shortness of the beds in the Newbold White House.
“People from that era thought it was dangerous to sleep lying down,” he said. “They all slept propped up, like they were reading in bed. That way their lungs couldn’t fill with liquid as many thought (they would),” adding, “My father slept that way.”
Pointing out the intricate craftsmanship of the home, Basnight said that when it was built, the house seemed almost like a mansion because most houses at that time had only one room.
The Newbold White House complex offers a variety of events and activities throughout the year. Whether your interest lies in vineyards, or possibly sailing the Periaguer, the PCRA sponsors a number of events.
One of the most popular is the 29th annual Spring Garden Party fundraiser. Scheduled for June 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the garden party is a major fundraising event for the nonprofit organization.