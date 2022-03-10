There’s a barn raising in Hertford’s future this summer.
If you enjoyed playing with Lincoln Logs as a child, this summer could bring back a lot of memories, according to Sandy Stevenson, president of the Perquimans County Restoration Association.
Presiding over the PCRA’s annual meeting at the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse Saturday, Stevenson outlined a busy year ahead for the nonprofit as members and guests dined on grilled pork chops and Mahi Mahi.
Reconstructing the Plank House, a 1700s-era “mobile home,” is the association’s major fundraising focus this year. Originating in Pasquotank County in the early 1700s, the house was taken apart and transported to Perquimans County and eventually taken apart again, transported to Winston-Salem, where it was put into storage for 40 years.
Acquired by the association when the barn it was stored in was sold, the Plank House is currently stored in Hertford, and will be reconstructed this summer on the PCRA campus on Newbold-White Road.
“The Plank House is similar to the Lincoln Logs you played with as a child,” Stevenson explained. “The logs are flat on one side and dovetailed on their ends to make strong corners. Putting the Plank House back together will be like having a barn raising right here in Hertford.”
The addition of the Plank House will expand the PCRA campus and offer expanded insight into county history.
Also speaking at Saturday’s PCRA meeting was Max L. Carter, who retired in 2015 as the William R. Rogers Director of Friends Center and Quaker Studies at Guilford College in Greensboro. Carter is also a recorded minister in the Religious Society of Friends.
Carter discussed the 350-year history of North Carolina’s Quaker community and its connections to the Great Dismal Swamp. While many know the swamp for its recreational enjoyment, it also served as a safe haven for persons who escaped slavery and abolitionists, Carter said.
An 11th generation Quaker, Carter grew up in Indiana descended from Friends who migrated from Virginia and North Carolina in the early 1800s. His 40- minute talk walked the audience through the Quaker journey through the Dismal Swamp when it was used as a path to freedom.
While the Plank House heads PCRA’s to-do list of projects, the association also has a full calendar of events scheduled for the year. Plans call for replacing the roof on the Newby Cottage which was damaged by hail; hosting Perquimans County fourth-graders for a “Living History” program in May; and hosting the Spring Garden Party in June. The year’s activities will end with the annual Colonial Christmas Party.
A recently published book, “A House in the Albemarle,” about the Newbold-White House, is available in the house’s gift shop. Edited by Phil McMullan and John Ernst, the book provides insight into the people who lived on the land, how they built the house and how they survived.
Full activities at the Newbold-White site will begin in May. To get the site ready, the PCRA is seeking volunteers to assist with a variety of activities — everything from gardening and pruning the vineyard to leading group tours, working in the gift shop, or assisting with the sailing of the Periauger.
The “Miss P” was constructed at the North Carolina Maritime Museum by the Periauger Project. The replica periauger is the only known boat of its kind in the world. The periauger is approximately 30 feet long and has two masts nearly 25 feet tall. It has rowing stations for at least six oars called sweeps. According to retired Naval Academy sailing coach Ken Reis, “Miss P is amazing to sail.”
For more information on volunteering or donating to the Perquimans County Restoration Association or visiting the Newbold-White Center, call 252-426-7576.