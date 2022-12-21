PCRA Colonial Christmas

Ken Ries played a melodic rendition of “Silent Night” on the handbells and provided guests with a short tutorial on how to play a tune on the brass instruments during the Perquimans County Restoration Association’s Colonial Christmas event at the Newbold-White House, Thursday, Dec. 15.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

The aroma from Geoff Byrd’s outdoor Yule log fire greeted a steady flow of visitors as they arrived for the Perquimans County Restoration Association’s Colonial Christmas event last week.

Despite a pelting rain, more than 50 Perquimans and area residents attended the Dec. 15 event, held annually at the Newbold-White House to showcase North Carolina’s oldest brick house at Christmastime.