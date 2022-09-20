Renovations are underway at the State Theater, which will be one of the featured stops on this year's Jollification! historic home tour in Hertford on Saturday. Once the renovations are complete, the State Theater will be a full-time dinner theater that screens both classic and recently released movies.
This image shows the State Theater when it was a thriving movie theater in downtown Hertford. The theater is currently being renovated and when it reopens will serve as a dinner theater screening both classic and recently released films.
Jollification!, the Perquimans County Restoration Association's annual self-guided tour of historic homes in Hertford, will be held Saturday starting at 12:30 p.m.
Besides 10 historic homes in Hertford, Jollification! ticketholders will tour two new attractions this year: the Perquimans County Museum and the State Theater.
The museum houses historic artifacts about Perquimans as well as memorabilia about the life and career of Hertford native and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Jim "Catfish" Hunter. The theater, when renovations are completed, will be a full-time dinner theater that screens both classic and recently released movies.
"The museum introduces tour participants to the rich history of our area and sets the stage for a look at homes that span a period of time starting over 200 years ago to the current century," PCRA member William Stevenson said in an email. "Participants will get to step inside the oldest home in downtown Hertford, visit other homes built at the start of the last century, see a home built in this century that fits its neighbors so well most visitors don't think of it as a new house, and step inside the future State Theater."
Tour-goers will gather at the fellowship hall of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church where they can either purchase tickets to the event or pick up pre-purchased tickets and a brochure and map of the 10 homes on this year’s tour, all of which are within walking distance of one another.
According to Stevenson, several of the sites on this year's home tour are "works in progress" that "illustrate the steps needed to restore our historic buildings to their former glory while making them comfortable in the 21st century." He said the sites help support PCRA's mission to encourage preservation and restoration of historic homes and structures.
The tour concludes with a dinner under a tent on the lawn at the Newbold-White House. Ticket-holders will be treated to a barbecue dinner with all the fixins’ beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will also include both a silent auction of "elegant dinners" and both a cake and pie auction. The band Uphill will provide live music.
Tour-only Jollification! tickets are available Saturday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church for $25. Tour and dinner tickets are $40 and available by calling 252-426-7567.